US Monthly Retail Sales Overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for May, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline sales are estimated to rise by a seasonally adjusted 0.2% during the reported month as against the 0.9% growth recorded in April. Excluding autos, core retail sales probably climbed by 0.8% in May, up from the 0.6% increase reported in the previous month.
According to Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “Over the six months to April Retail Sales have averaged 0.95%. That is a strong record and comparative to the best periods of the last decade. The problem for US economic growth is that sales figures are uncorrected for price increases. In the same half year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.70% each month. While sales and CPI do not track the same items, and are not directly comparable, it is evident that the bulk of the gains in Retails Sales are simply rising prices.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key macro data, retreating US Treasury bond yields triggered a modest US dollar corrective pullback from a two-decade high touched the previous day. A weak sales number would fuel concerns about softening US economic growth and exert additional downward pressure on the buck. Conversely, stronger readings could lend some support to the buck. That said, any immediate market reaction is likely to be limited as traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC policy decision, due later during the US session.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “The Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend forms first resistance at 1.0500. In case the pair rises above that level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.0540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart).”
“On the downside, 1.0460 (20-period SMA) aligns as initial support ahead of 1.0400 (static level, psychological level) and 1.0380 (static level),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• US Retail Sales May Preview: Consumption is suddenly a trailing indicator
• EUR/USD to enjoy further gains on a break above 1.05
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: A 50-EMA violation to strengthen euro bulls further
About US Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0500, eyes on ECB
EUR/USD consolidates its daily gains and trades slightly below 1.0500 on Wednesday. Investors wait for the ECB's emergency meeting to conclude. The US economic docket will feature Retail Sales data ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decisions.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2100 ahead of Fed's policy announcements
GBP/USD capitalized on the improving risk mood and climbed above 1.2100 on Wednesday. Market participants await US Retail Sales data and the Fed's policy announcements as US stock index futures cling to strong daily gains.
Gold extends rebound beyond $1,830 amid retreating US yields
Gold continues to push higher on Wednesday and trades above $1,830. Ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!