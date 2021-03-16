When are US monthly retail sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US monthly retail sales overview
Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales figures for February, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The one-time boost from the latest round of $600 stimulus payment is expected to have faded, which, along with bad weather, might have held back spending during the second month of 2021.
The headline sales are anticipated to have declined by 0.5% in February. Sales excluding autos are projected to fall a modest 0.1% during the reported month. Meanwhile, the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group are anticipated to drop by 0.9% in February as compared to a solid 6% growth recorded in the previous month.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and assisted the EUR/USD pair to gain some positive traction. A surprisingly positive reading will add to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery and provide a goodish lift to the greenback.
Conversely, a weaker-than-expected print is more likely to be overshadowed by market participants amid expectations for a pickup in consumer spending, bolstered by the third round of coronavirus stimulus checks. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside and further positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Key Notes
• US Retail Sales February Preview: Will the real consumer please stand up?
• EUR/USD Forecast: Easing within range, eyes on US Retail Sales
• EUR/USD clings to modest intraday gains, upside seems limited
About US retail sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.