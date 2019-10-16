When are US monthly retail sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US monthly retail sales overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales figures for September, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. Following the previous month's stronger-than-expected rise of 0.4%, consensus estimates point to modest downtick to 0.3% growth during the reported month. Sales excluding automobiles are seen ticking higher by 0.2%, up from a flat reading recorded in August. Meanwhile, the growth for the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group is expected to hold steady at 0.3% monthly rate in September.
As analysts Danske Bank explained – “Retail sales have grown for six consecutive months, so we would not be surprised if retail sales disappoint after some strong months. The data release is going to be key for many FOMC members whether to support another cut later this month or not.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst offered his view on the EUR/USD pair and also provided important technical levels to trade the major - "Support awaits at 1.10, which had capped EUR/USD several times before it broke higher. Next, we find 1.0940, which provided support in early October, followed by 1.0905, which had the same role in late September. The 2019 low of 1.0879 is next.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1060, which capped euro/dollar twice in the past week. It is closely followed by 1.1075, which capped it in mid-September. Next, 1.1115 was the high point in September. It is followed by 1.1165,” he added further.
Key Notes
• US Retail Sales Preview: Stronger consumer sentiment may tilt consumption higher
• EUR/USD forecast: Stuck in a familiar trading range ahead of Euro-zone CPI, US retail sales
• EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rallies still capped by the 1.1060/65 band
About US retail sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.2800 on more Brexit headlines
Sources say the main stumbling block to a Brexit deal has been removed and that the DUP is accepting the latest proposal. EU and the UK closer to clinching a deal.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.