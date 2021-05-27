When are the US macro releases and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US economic data overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the releases of the preliminary (second estimate) of Q1 GDP print, Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. The US economy is anticipated to have expanded by 6.5% during the January-March period, slightly higher than the advance estimates of 6.4%.
Separately, the US Durable Goods Orders are expected to have increased by 0.7% in April as against the 1% rise recorded in the previous month. Orders ex-transportation and Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex-aircraft, both are projected to rise by 0.8% during the reported month, down from March's 2.3% and 1%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Initial Jobless Claims are forecast to drop to 425,000 during the week ended May 21, down from the previous week's reading of 444,000. Continuing Claims are expected to fall to 3.68 million from 3.751 million previously.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key releases, the US dollar witnessed a modest pullback from one-week tops and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish recovery gains from the lowest level since January. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the greenback. That said, a stronger reading might fuel speculations that the Fed will need to start discussing plans to reduce the pace of bond purchases. This would be enough to trigger a fresh bout of the USD short-covering move and set the stage for some meaningful downside for the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXStreet offered a brief technical outlook for the major and writes: “Euro/dollar has slipped under the uptrend support line that accompanied it since mid-May and also dropped under the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. While momentum remains positive the currency pair is holding above the 100 and 200 SMAs, bulls are losing some ground.”
Yohay further provided important technical levels to trade the pair: “Support awaits at the daily low of 1.2175, followed by 1.2155, 1.2105 and 1.2075. Some resistance is at 1.22, which is the daily high. It is then followed by the former triple top of 1.2245, and then by the May peak of 1.2266.”
Key notes:
• US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro loses uptrend support, fear of the Fed and US data could send it lower
• EUR/USD Analysis: Signs of bullish exhaustion emerge, US data eyed for fresh impetus
About the US economic data
The Gross Domestic Product Annualized released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced within a country in a given period of time. GDP Annualized is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which a country's economy is growing or decreasing. Generally speaking, a high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the USD, while a low reading is negative.
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.
The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. In other words, it provides a measure of strength in the labor market. A larger than expected number indicates weakness in this market which influences the strength and direction of the US economy. Generally speaking, a decreasing number should be taken as positive or bullish for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.