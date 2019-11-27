When are the US durable goods orders and how could they affect USD/JPY?

US durable goods orders overview
Wednesday's US economic docket also features the release of durable goods orders data for October. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release the monthly report at 13:30 GMT. Having recorded a 1.2% decline in September, consensus estimates point to yet another fall by 0.8% during the reported month. Excluding transportation items - core durable goods orders, which tend to have a broader impact than the volatile headline figures, are anticipated to recover from the previous month's fall of 0.4% and post a modest rise of 0.1% in October.
Meanwhile, non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft and parts - a proxy for business investment – are projected to fall 0.3% in October as compared to a downwardly revised reading of -1.3% prior. As Joseph Trevisani, FXStreet's own Analyst explains: “Business spending has not yet recovered but if the agreement between the US and China is signed by President’s Trump and Xi that would be anticipated in the first half of 2020. The dollar will benefit as returning business investment will push GDP towards 3% in the first quarter.”
How could it affect USD/JPY?
According to Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet: “The USD/JPY pair is trading just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 109.10, the immediate support. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost strength upward, but remain within positive levels, rather reflecting the lack of interest than suggesting upward exhaustion. The main bullish target is 109.48, this month high, while relevant support comes at 108.85, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.”
Key Notes
• US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight
• USD/JPY Forecast: Waiting for US data at weekly highs
• USD/JPY continues to hold above 109 as focus shifts to US data dump
About US durable goods orders
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.
USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs
The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.
Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data
Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.
US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight
Durable goods orders expected to fall for the second month. Non-defense capital goods to spending to shrink for the third month.