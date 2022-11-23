US Durable Goods Orders overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders data for October. The US Census Bureau will publish the monthly report at 13:30 GMT and is expected to show that headline orders rose by 0.4% for the second straight month. Orders excluding transportation items, which tend to have a broader impact, are anticipated to remain flat in October as compared to the 0.5% fall recorded in the previous month.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the data, the US Dollar remains on the defensive near the weekly low amid rising bets for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Any disappointment from the US macro data will be enough to prompt fresh selling around the buck and assist the EUR/USD pair to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from over a one-week low. Conversely, a stronger report could force traders to lighten their USD bearish bets heading into the FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. The immediate market reaction, however, is likely to remain limited as traders keenly await clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet outlines important technical levels for the EUR/USD pair: “Previous nine four-hour candles for EUR/USD closed higher but the pair lost its bullish momentum near the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.0350. Just slightly above that SMA, 1.0360 aligns as a static level, forming a resistance area in 1.0350/60. In case the pair rises above that hurdle and starts using it as support, it could target 1.0420 (end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.0480 (November 15 high).”
“On the downside, first support is located at 1.0300 (20-period SMA, psychological level) before 1.0250 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0200 (psychological level, static level),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• EUR/USD Forecast: Technicals struggle to turn bullish ahead of key data releases
• EUR/USD to extend its rally to 1.0400/1.0450 in the coming days – ING
• EUR/USD: No reason as yet to shift end-2022 target at 1.0350 – Credit Suisse
About US durable goods orders
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0300 as investors await high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. Earlier in the day, the PMI data from Germany and the EU came in slightly better than expected, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD continues to rise toward 1.1950
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.1950 ahead of the highly anticipated macroeconomic data releases from the US. The improving market mood weighs on the US Dollar and helps the pair keep its footing mid-week.
Gold recovers toward $1,740 as focus shifts to US data
Gold price started to edge higher toward $1,740 heading into the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand as market mood improves but the pair's movements remain limited ahead of US data and the FOMC's October meeting minutes.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.