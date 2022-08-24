US durable goods orders overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of Durable Goods Orders data for July. The US Census Bureau will publish the monthly report at 12:30 GMT and is expected to show that headline orders rose 0.6% during the reported month, marking a notable slowdown from the 2% increase recorded in June. Orders excluding transportation items, which tend to have a broader impact, are anticipated to grow by a modest 0.2% in July as compared to a 0.4% rise reported in the previous month.
Analysts at Wells Fargo offer a brief preview of the report and explain: “Demand for goods is slowing. That is as true for business spending as it is for personal consumption. For businesses, the growing concern the economy is about to tip into recession is weighing on activity, as well as higher borrowing costs and demand largely having been pulled forward throughout the pandemic.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key data, the emergence of fresh US dollar buying drags the EUR/USD pair back closer to its lowest level since December 2002 touched the previous day. A stronger-than-expected domestic data will reinforce hawkish Fed expectations, which, in turn, should result in higher US Treasury bond yields and a stronger USD.
Conversely, a weaker report will further fuel concerns about a global economic downturn and weigh on investors' sentiment, offering some support to the greenback's safe-haven status. This, along with fears of a prolonged energy-supply crunch in the Eurozone, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
That said, any immediate market reaction is more likely to be short-lived as market participants might prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Nevertheless, a big divergence from the expected readings might still provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, meanwhile, offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays well below 40 after having moved out of the oversold territory on Tuesday. Additionally, EUR/USD is yet to make a four-hour close above the descending regression channel coming from August 12. Both of these technical developments suggest that the pair's latest recovery was a technical correction rather than a reversal..”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “In case the pair starts using 0.9950 (static level, upper limit of the descending regression channel) as support, it could face interim resistance at 0.9975 (20-period SMA) before testing parity. On the downside, 0.9900 (static level, psychological level) aligns as first support before 0.9870 (former resistance area from October 2002) and 0.9800 (psychological level).”
About US durable goods orders
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.
