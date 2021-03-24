When are the US durable goods orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US durable goods orders overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of durable goods orders data for February. The US Census Bureau will publish the monthly report at 12:30 GMT. Following a 3.4% jump in January, the headline orders are expected to rise by a modest 0.8% during the reported month. Core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items and tend to have a broader impact than the volatile headline figures, are forecast to record a growth of 0.6% in February as against 1.3% previous.
According to Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “Purchases of long-duration consumer goods are expected to remain positive in February, enabled by the improving labor market, despite the plunge in Retail Sales after the expiration of December stimulus payments.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key US macro data, sustained US dollar buying dragged the EUR/USD pair to the 1.1800 neighbourhood, or fresh four-month lows, though upbeat Eurozone PMIs helped limit further losses. A strong reading will add to the narrative of a strong US economic recovery and provide an additional boost to the greenback. Conversely, the market reaction to slightly disappointing reading is likely to be limited amid the optimistic US economic outlook. Apart from this, concerns about the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe could cap gains for the shared currency. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the major remains to the downside.
FXStreet's own analyst, Yohay Elam offered a brief technical outlook and important levels to trade the major: “Euro/dollar has dropped below the previous 2021 trough of 1.1836, hitting a low of 1.1812 before bouncing. With momentum remaining to the downside on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index holding above 30, bears remain in control. Immediate support awaits at 1.1812, followed by 1.1750 and 1.1690 last seen in November. Resistance is at 1.1875, a cushion from recent days, followed by 1.1910 and 1.1950.”
Key Notes
• US Durable Goods February Preview: Consumption to reflect labor market recovery
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro loses support on multiple storms, data bounce serves new sell opportunity
• EUR/USD tumbles to 2021 lows near 1.1810
About US durable goods orders
The Durable Goods Orders, released by the US Census Bureau, measures the cost of orders received by manufacturers for durable goods, which means goods planned to last for three years or more, such as motor vehicles and appliances. As those durable products often involve large investments they are sensitive to the US economic situation. The final figure shows the state of US production activity. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.