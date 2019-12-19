When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Retail Sales Overview
The UK retail sales, scheduled to be published later this session at 0930 GMT, are expected to come in at 0.3% MoM in November, following -0.1% seen in October. Total retail sales are seen arriving at 2.1% over the year in the reported month, down from 3.1% booked previously.
Meanwhile, core retail sales, stripping the basket off motor fuel sales, are seen rising 0.3% MoM while arriving at +1.9% YoY.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 70 pips in deviations up to 3.5 to -1.5, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 100 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes: “Considering the pair’s sustained trading below the 10-week-old rising trend line, October month high near 1.3010 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, at 1.2915, are on sellers’ radars. Alternatively, pair’s rise beyond the support-turned-resistance, at 1.3125 now, will have to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145 to meet Monday’s low around 1.3320.”
At the press time, the Cable is looking to regain the 1.31 handle amid broad-based US dollar strength and ahead of the BOE decision and Queen's speech.
Key Notes
BoE and Riksbank meeting amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
Forex Today: Trump’s impeachment caps dollar gains, Aussie jobs boost AUD; focus on BOE, Brexit drama
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview: Back to Brexit
About the UK Retail Sales
The retail sales released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3100 ahead of UK data, BOE
GBP/USD extends the break above the 1.31 handle, as the US dollar remains under pressure across the board on US President Trump’s impeachment. Eyes on Brexit headlines and UK Retail Sales ahead of BOE decision.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1130 amid dollar weakness
Dollar selling persists amid US President Trump’s impeachment and helps EUR/USD extends the bounce towards the resistance of the 200-day MA. Markets await a fresh catalyst for a range breakout.
Forex Today: Trump’s impeachment caps dollar rally, Aussie jobs boost AUD
US dollar‘s two-day rally across its main competitors was capped after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on two accounts.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.