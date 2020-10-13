When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
Early Tuesday, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the September month Claimant Count figures together with the Unemployment Rate in the three months to July at 06:00 AM GMT. Although Brexit, coronavirus (COVID-19) and stimulus headlines are likely to keep the driver’s seat, the recent doubts over whether the return of activities contributed to the employment highlight importance of today’s employment day for GBP/USD traders.
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to August, to ease from the previous -1.0% to -05%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are seen improving from 0.2% to 0.6% during the state period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits, namely the Claimant Count Change, is expected to increase from 73.7K previous to 78.8K in September. Further, the ILO unemployment rate is expected to pick up from 4.1% to 4.3% during the three months ending in August.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined around 20-pips in deviations up to + or -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements over 60-70 pips.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD snaps four-day run-up while flashing 0.14% intraday losses with 1.3045 level ahead of Tuesday’s London open. In addition to the US dollar’s recovery, mainly based on the risk-off mood, fears of hard Brexit and further lockdowns in Northern England also weigh on the quote.
On Monday, UK PM Johnson came out with the three-tier system of activity restriction to tame the pandemic’s spread in the nation. However, Reuters quotes Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden while saying, “UK needs further curbs to get COVID-19 under control.”
Elsewhere, the European Union (EU) bloc members agreed to have tough Brexit enforcement plans, per Financial Times (FT), after the UK disrespected the previous norms with their Internal Market Bill (IMB). It’s worth mentioning that Britain and Europe both are struggling to have a Brexit deal before the October 15 deadline. Though, both parties have gained a little success.
Hence, while there are fewer scopes for any positives from the risk catalysts, namely the Brexit and COVID-19 headlines, GBP/USD traders will be more disappointed and can magnify the recent weakness towards breaking the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Technically, GBP/USD takes a U-turn from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the September month’s downside, which in turn suggests further weakness to come. Though, the 1.3000 round-figure and a joint of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2985 will challenge the bears during the pair’s further weakness. Alternatively, an upside clearance of 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3080 will find it difficult to cross the mentioned channel’s upper line, currently around 1.3105, during the additional rise
Key notes
GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar bears leading the way up
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibonacci retracement to attack 1.3050
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3050 amid mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the offered tone intact at around 1.3050 after the UK jobs report showed mixed results. The US dollar’s recovery amid the risk-off mood, courtesy of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine trial pause, adds to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD slips below 1.18 on discouraging vaccine news
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as Johnson and Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials. Rising virus cases across the Eurozone pose downside risks to the EUR. Key support below 1.1787 may hold of the German data, due at 09:00 GMT, beat estimates.
Gold drops, forming a bull flag on the hourly chart
Gold's hourly chart shows a bull flag, a continuation pattern. A breakout will likely accelerate the broader uptrend. Alternatively, a breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900.
ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook
Today the ZEW figures will give us a first glimpse of what is in store for the German manufacturing sector in October. The rebound has been quite solid so far but with mixed signals in September as industrial production actually declined.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.