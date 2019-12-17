When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to October, are expected to rise by 3.4%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are also seen rising by 3.4% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits is likely to increase by 20.2k in November vs. +33k seen last. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to tick higher to 3.9% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet explains, “The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.3235 during Asian trading hours, practically filling the post-election bullish gap. Still, a break below the mentioned daily low could result in a steady decline toward 1.3190 as a first bearish target, while below this last, an approach to 1.3100 is on the cards. The 1.3305 level, where the pair bottomed last Friday, is the immediate resistance and the level that the pair needs to clear to recover toward the 1.3360 price zone.”
At the time of writing, the Cable’s recovery from the Asian lows of 1.3235 faltered just ahead of the 1.33 handle, as the bears fight back control ahead of the European open. The spot is last seen trading around 1.3250 region, down -0.55% on the day.
UK PM Johnson looks at big overhaul of the House of Lords - FT
UK: Unemployment rate to tick back up to 3.9% in October – TDS
There are a number of risks for GBP bulls to consider
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
GBP/USD fades the recovery to 1.3300 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable losses above 1.3250, having stalled its recovery just ahead of the 1.33 handle. Resurgent Hard Brexit fears weigh following reports of a new Brexit deadline to be set by the UK PM Johnson. Focus on UK jobs, Carney's speech.
EUR/USD stuck in range below 200-day MA
EUR/USD continues to waver in a tight range below the 200-day SMA at 1.1153 so far this Tuesday. Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce. Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
Forex Today: Fresh Brexit risks pound GBP, Aussie hit by RBA; UK jobs next of note
Fresh Brexit fears: UK press reported overnight that PM Johnson will set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.