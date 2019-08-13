When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Jobs report overview
The UK labor market report is expected to show that the average weekly earnings, including bonuses, in the three months to June, are expected to accelerate by 3.7%, while ex-bonuses, the wages are expected to rise by 3.8% in the reported period.
The number of people seeking jobless benefits is likely to have increased by 32k in July. The ILO unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.8% during the period.
How could they affect GBP/USD?
Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet explains, “Overall, high expectations from the UK's labor market may result in a disappointment – and that may hurt the pound. Sterling has already significantly suffered from the rising prospects of a hard Brexit and dropped to a low of 1.2015 – the lowest since January 2017. Several correction attempts have failed to materialize and were only ‘dead cat bounces’. GBP/USD has fallen despite robust employment. If it loses that – it may extend its slump."
Key Notes
GBP/USD eyes 1.1952 as the next target — Confluence Detector
UK: Decent uptick in wage growth coming? – TD Securities
GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy inside falling wedge amid bullish MACD
About UK jobs
The UK Average Earnings released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a key short-term indicator of how levels of pay are changing within the UK economy. Generally speaking, the positive earnings growth anticipates positive (or bullish) for the GBP, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid ongoing Italian crisis, risk-off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, at familiar levels. The Italian Senate has postponed the no-confidence vote and political uncertainty weighs. The US dollar is gaining ground on a risk-averse mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2050 ahead of UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, lower. The US dollar is marginally stronger amid global concerns and the pound awaits the all-important jobs report which is expected to show faster wage growth.
USD/JPY ekes out gains despite risk-off in Asian equities
USD/JPY is better bid amid losses in the Asian equities. The uptick could be associated with technical factors. An above-forecast US inflation could bode well for USD/JPY.
Gold hits fresh six-year highs near $ 1535 amid flight to safety
Gold (futures on Conex) extends its bullish momentum into a second straight day on Tuesday, having found a strong support near $ 1500 mark a day before.
US inflation preview: Expect a disappointment – and a downing of the dollar
The Federal Reserve has cut rates due to trade tensions – which have since flared up – and low inflation. While trading President Donald Trump's tweets may be confusing, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers are straightforward.