When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The UK CPIs Overview
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November month is due early on Wednesday at 07:00 GMT. Given the recently strong employment data, coupled with the International Monetary Fund’s (MF) push to the Bank of England (BOE) for a rate hike, not to forget the Omicron crisis, today’s inflation numbers will be watched closely by the GBP/USD traders.
The headline CPI inflation is expected to rise to 4.7% YoY versus 4.2% prior while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is likely to improve to 3.7% from 3.4% in November. Talking about the monthly figures, the CPI could ease to 0.4% MoM from 1.0% marked in October.
It’s worth noting that the supply crunch also highlights the Producer Price Index (PPI) for immediate GBP/USD direction. That being said, the PPI Core Output YoY may jump from 6.5% to 7.1% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis whereas the monthly prints can decline from 0.7% to 0.4%. Furthermore, the Retail Price Index (RPI) is also on the table for release, expected 6.7% YoY versus 6.0% prior.
In this regard, analysts at TD Securities said,
Headline inflation likely continued to increase in November to reach 4.8% y/y (market forecast: 4.7%). Energy prices will continue to be a significant driver of headline inflation through 2022, but we also expect core prices to be an integral driver, as we look for core inflation to reach 3.8% y/y (expecations: 3.7%)—its highest reading since 1992. However, we expect that the BoE will not hike rates in December even if inflation turns out to surprise to the upside, as the Omicron variant has introduced significant levels of uncertainty to the economic outlook.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FXStreet's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined around 20-pips in deviations up to + or -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements over 60-70 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from weekly low, staying around 2021 bottom, heading into Wednesday’s London open.
The cable pair recently benefited from the increasing odds of the Bank of England’s (BOE) rate hike, backed by strong UK employment data and comments from the IMF. Also helping the intraday GBP/USD buyers is the US dollar pullback ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
It should, however, be noted that fears that the British hospital will soon be flooded with covid cases and the Brexit deadlock keeps the cable pair sellers hopeful.
That said, today’s inflation numbers will add to the hawkish hopes from the “Old Lady” should the outcome matches upbeat expectations. On the contrary, disappointment from the data will have additional arguments, relating to Omicron and Fed, to favor the bears.
Hence, a firmer CPI print should recall the GBP/USD buyers but a daily close past the 10-DMA level near 1.3245 becomes necessary for the pair to ignore odds of visiting the yearly low surrounding 1.3160.
Key notes
GBP/USD Price Forecast 2022: Brexit and the BOE set to pull in different directions
GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3250 is important for the day ahead
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3200 on coronavirus, Brexit fears, UK inflation, Fed in focus
About the UK CPIs
The Consumer Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advance above 1.1250 as US dollar eases ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading higher above 1.1250, as the US dollar eases amid repositioning ahead of the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for the pair.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3250 ahead of UK inflation
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.3250, consolidating the rebound from weekly lows ahead of the UK inflation data. The pair drew support from the increasing odds of BOE rate hike amid strong UK employment data and IMF comments. Fed awaited.
Gold: Will it defend critical $1,765 support on the Fed decision? Premium
Heading into the Fed showdown on Wednesday, gold price is licking its wounds around $1,770. The risk sentiment remains tepid amid resurfacing US-China trade concerns and looming Omicron covid variant risks.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
While Ethereum price has risen significantly this year, the token has recently suffered several periods of volatility lately, reaching a swing low at $3,675. Ethereum fear and greed index is displaying a reading of 34, indicating fear which suggests that the token may be slightly oversold.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?