When are the RBA minutes and how might they affect AUD/USD?

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, at 01:30 GMT, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting held during May.
The RBA’s May month monetary policy meeting matched wide market forecasts of no rate change and an intact Quantitative Easing (QE). However, statements like “no rate hike until 2024” and doubts over inflation, as well as unemployment, weighed on the AUD/USD on the release. It should, however, be noted that the central bank’s signals to review monetary policy in July make today’s meeting minutes the key for AUD/USD traders.
TD Securities considers the event as having importance while saying,
The RBA's Minutes of the May meeting will be published. With the Bank publishing a new set of forecasts, we and the market will look for any shift in tone or bias that may provide a guide for how the Bank could act at its July meeting. The July meeting is when the Board will announce decisions on Yield Curve Control and QE.
Westpac is on the same line and said,
The RBA will publish the Minutes of the May Board Meeting. The focus will be on commentary around QE and Yield Curve Control, given that the Board will decide whether to extend these policies at the July meeting.
How could the minutes affect AUD/USD?
Although inflation concerns are in fashion and test RBA hawks, signals of extended QE and no change in yield curve control measures can help AUD/USD to remain directed towards the 0.7820 resistance. It should, however, be noted that the policymakers’ view on the revised economic forecasts, published earlier in the month, will also be the key for the bulls as the wide difference could derail the optimism.
Technically, AUD/USD remains sideways unless crossing the 0.7820-0.7710 region. Wherein the multiple tops marked since January defines the range resistance while a confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA portrays the 0.7720-10 support area.
Key Notes
AUD/USD stays directed towards 0.7820 hurdle, RBA minutes in focus
AUD/USD Forecast: Neutral-to-bullish ahead of RBA Minutes
About the RBA minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout
After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.