When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German Factory Orders overview
Germany is set to release German factory orders data at 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. The data is expected to show the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for both durable and non-durable goods fell by 10% month-on-month in March following a 1.4% decline in February.
Manufacturing PMI fell in March
IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing dropped to 45.4 in March, signaling the sharpest drop in manufacturing output since April 2009.
The decline was caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the containment measures, which took effect in the second half of March.
Factory orders, therefore, are likely to have suffered a big drop in March, as expected by economists.
Impact on Euro
The single currency is on the defensive, having dropped by more than 150 pips over the past two days. Markets offered Euros on Tuesday after Germany's top court ruled that the European Central Bank's bond-buying program partly violates the German constitution.
The already weak Euro will likely suffer deeper losses if the German data prints weaker-than-expected. A big beat on expectations may put a temporary floor under the single currency, although the respite may be temporary.
Moreover, the German court's ruling has added to uncertainty and could fuel the impression that the EZ is far from a dynamic, unified entity, as noted by Reuters.
About Factory Orders
The Factory orders released by the Deutsche Bundesbank is an indicator that includes shipments, inventories, and new and unfilled orders. An increase in the factory order total may indicate an expansion in the German economy and could be an inflationary factor. It is worth noting that the German Factory barely influences, either positively or negatively, the total Eurozone GDP. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
