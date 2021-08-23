When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of their impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 0830 GMT, is seen a tad weaker at 65.0 in August from July's 65.9 final print while the services sector is likely to expand to 61.0 in the reported month vs. 61.8 last.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI (due at 0900 GMT) shows 62.0 for August vs. 62.8 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is seen steady at 59.8 in the reported month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair is holding the higher ground near 1.1720, as investors dump the safe-haven US dollar amid the upbeat market mood. The spot is adding 0.21% on a daily basis, as of writing.
Aayush Jindal at Titan FX notes: “It is now approaching the 1.1720 resistance, and it is well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours). There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1725 on the same chart. The next resistance sits near 1.1735 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1804 high to 1.1663 low. On the downside, the pair is likely to remain stable above 1.1665. A downside break below 1.1665 could start another decline. The next major support is near the 1.1600 level.”
Key notes
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD still risks a move to 1.1600 – UOB
Top 10 Global Cycle Indicators: PMI's to continue lower
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1750 amid notable USD supply, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is looking to extend its recovery from nine-month troughs towards 1.1750, as the selling pressure around the US dollar remains unabated amid a risk-friendly environment. Euro area Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI reports waited for fresh light on the bloc’s economic recovery.
GBP/USD bounces from yearly lows near 1.3600 ahead of PMI data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3650, rebounding from near monthly lows. The improved risk sentiment boosts the higher-yielding currencies such as the pound at the US dollar’s expense. UK/ US Preliminary PMIs in focus ahead of the Fed Symposium this week.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.