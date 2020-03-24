When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 0830 GMT, is seen contracting further to 40.0 in March from February’s 49.8 final print while the index for the services sector is seen weaker at 42.5 this month vs. 52.5 last.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI (due at 0900 GMT) shows 39.0 for March vs. 49.2 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is also seen sharply lower at 38.4 in the reported month vs. 52.6 previous.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The PMI readings are expected to paint a gloomy picture of the Euro area economies, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impact on the economy.
Should the data disappoint the estimates, EUR/USD could reverse the recovery momentum to test the daily low of 1.0752. A failure to resist above the latter, the bears would target the 5-DMA of 1.0726, below which a test of the multi-year low near 1.0635 is inevitable.
In-line with expectations outcome could offer some comfort to the EUR bulls, allowing the spot to keep its recovery mode intact above the 1.08 handle.
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is seen hovering around 1.0830, gaining 1% on the day.
Key notes
EUR/USD: Bulls await a move beyond 1.0830 resistance
Eurozone PMIs Preview: How calamitous is the coronavirus carnage?
EUR Futures: Extra gains not ruled out
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid disappointing PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but below the highs, after French and German services PMIs have plummeted, showing the devastating effect of coronavirus on the economy. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.16 amid the UK lockdown, US stimulus, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.16 as the UK is going into three weeks lockdown aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19. US monetary stimulus and hopes for fiscal one are weighing on the dollar. March's PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar down, stocks up on three encouraging factors, PMIs and coronavirus news eyed
The market mood is positive with stocks rising and the US dollar retreating amid several upbeat developments related to coronavirus. It is the US dollar vs. the rest and the greenback is on the losing side.
Gold: Next target is $1,581 after the initial Fed-fueled rise – Confluence Detector
Gold has been on the rise after the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended Quantitative Easing program, providing cheap money to American firms and lifting markets.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.