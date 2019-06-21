When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany is seen arriving at 44.5 in June, a shade higher from May’s 44.3 final print while the index for the services sector is expected to hold steady at 55.4 this month.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI shows 48.0 for June vs. 47.7 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is seen unchanged at 52.9 in the reported month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
“All in all, there are greater chances for Markit's PMIs to beat expectations or at least for a positive EUR/USD reaction to the data as expectations may be too low, the ECB's easing intentions are already known, and the FXStreet Surprise Index has been showing a substantial improvement”, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst Yohay Elam notes.
Therefore, the spot could stall its corrective slide and bounce-back to regain the 1.13 handle on upbeat readings, opening doors for a retest of 1.1315 (6-day highs). A break above which the buyers would target the 1.1345/49/51 (3-month tops/ 200-DMA) confluence area.
Should the data disappoint markets, the corrective downside in EUR/USD should gather pace, as the bear look to test the NY low of 1.1271. The selling pressure could accentuate below the last, with 1.1264 (10-DMA) and 1.1244 (5-DMA) the next supports on sight.
Key Notes
US and Eurozone PMIs amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
EUR Futures: room for extra gains near term
EUR/GBP technical analysis: Buyers lurk around 21-day SMA, 61.8% Fibo.
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 ahead of critical PMIs
EUR/USD has been consolidating its Fed-fueled gains below 1.1300. Markit's forward-looking PMIs are due shortly and are projected to remain depressed. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 as Johnson's probable ascent is analyzed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after both the Fed and the BOE left rates unchanged and took dovish stances. Boris Johnson won the first stage of the Conservative Contest and faces Jeremy Hunt in the second stage. Johnson has sent mixed messages.
USD/JPY: Bears take a breather amid escalating US-Iran conflict
Fresh bids emerged just ahead of the 107 handle, allowing the USD/JPY bears to take a breather heading into the European open. However, the risks remain to the downside amid US-Iran geopolitical woes-led risk-off and broad-based USD softness.
Gold pierces $1,400 mark to flash fresh 69-month high amid surge in safe-haven demand
The recent bout of risk-off provides additional strength to the Gold price rally that touched a 69-month high of $1,411.35 before retracing to near 1405 levels ahead of Europe open.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.