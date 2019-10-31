When are the Eurozone Preliminary GDP and CPIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

Eurozone Preliminary GDP and CPIs overview
At 1000 GMT, the first estimate of the Eurozone inflation and third-quarter GDP figures will be reported.
The consensus amongst traders expects the bloc’s economic growth to come in a tad weaker at 0.1% inter-quarter in Q3, while on an annualized basis, is expected to arrive at 1.1%.
Meanwhile, the headline CPI is anticipated to drop to 0.7% YoY in Oct, compared to 0.8% growth seen previously while the core inflation is seen lower at 1.0% YoY during the reported month vs. 1.0% last.
How could affect EUR/USD?
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair keeps its upside consolidation phase intact near weekly highs of 1.1171, but the bulls lack vigor amid poor German Retail Sales data and ahead of the Eurozone economic releases.
From a technical perspective, a positive surprise in both the Eurozone GDP and CPI data could offer fresh impetus to the bulls and drive the EUR/USD pair back towards the 1.12 handle. A break above the last could open doors for a test of the August highs at 1.1251. On the flip side, disappointing numbers could drag the spot back towards the 100-DMA, placed at 1.1125.
The reaction to the macro news could be limited, as the sentiment around the US dollar remains the main market driver so far this Thursday, following the latest Fed rate cut and ongoing trade developments.
Key Notes
Eurozone inflation and growth numbers to headline – Danske Bank
Euro-zone GDP and inflation preview: Dual slowdown set to depress EUR/USD
EUR/USD path of least resistance is up after the Fed – Confluence Detector
About Eurozone Preliminary GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
About Eurozone Preliminary CPIs
The Euro Zone CPI released by the Eurostat captures the changes in the price of goods and services. The CPI is a significant way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation in the Euro Zone. Generally, a high reading anticipates a hawkish attitude which will be positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after the Fed, ahead of euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, extending its gains after the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. Euro-zone GDP figures for the third quarter and preliminary inflation numbers for October are eyed.
GBP/USD advances on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2900, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold: 8-week-old resistance trendline, 50-day SMA regain buyer’s attention
Having bounced off a week’s low, Gold prices challenge immediate key resistances while taking the bids to $1,497 amid pre-European session trading on Thursday. Bullion’s downside below $1,469 will be the key.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.