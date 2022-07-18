- IBM is set to report earnings on Monday, July 18, after the close.
- IBM kicks off tech sector earnings season.
- IBM beat Wall Street estimates last quarter, so expectations are high.
International Business Machines (IBM) gets the tech sector earnings up and running when it reports its second-quarter earnings after the close on Monday. This is make-or-break earnings season for the battered tech sector, and investors will be keeping a close eye to see how margins in the sector hold up. Inflationary pressures are mounting, and margin compression is a normal feature at this stage in the economic cycle. Have investors gotten ahead of themselves though, as it may take another quarter before the full effects feed through to corporate bottom lines and balance sheets?
IBM Q2 earnings preview
IBM is expected to post earnings per share of $2.29 on revenue of $15.2 billion. This marks a modest decline from Q1 of about 5% on EPS but a more noticeable near-20% drop in quarterly revenues. IBM has been a favorite of dividend investors for decades and its current dividend yield sits at 4.3%. With interest rates rising, that yield is no longer as attractive as it once was since Treasuries now yield 3% with the guarantee of the US government. Dividend payouts will also be watched. Already IBM is trading up in Monday's premarket as investors react favorably to the more benign risk environment and the Fed's likely 75-basis-point rate rise.
One other area of major concern will revolve around how IBM is managing the effects of the strong dollar. This is a problem for any company that earns significant amounts of its revenue from overseas markets. IBM gets about 50% of its revenue from outside the US. Converting that into an ever stronger dollar means that without any currency hedging IBM is facing a major headwind from currency conversion. IBM already warned investors of the effects of the strong dollar on its Q1 earnings when it showed revenue at constant currency growing 11% but converted to the dollar that revenue growth shrank to 8%. Since Q1 the dollar has surged ever higher.
The area that could provide the biggest uplift is cloud computing. This has been a growth area for Microsoft via its Azure offering and Amazon through Amazon Web Services. IBM has made significant investments over the past number of years in its cloud business as it looks to transform away from its legacy business.
For the highly experienced trader selling volatility into earnings, releases can be quite a profitable strategy as market makers always mark up volatility ahead of earnings. This makes buying options expensive and skews the risk-reward profile markedly downward during earnings season. However, this is only for highly experienced traders as risk management is key when selling volatility.
IBM stock forecast
The uptrend remains in place with $130 being strong support from the trend line and the 200-day moving average. Of interest is the reaction to the last two earnings releases. Both were better than expected, and in both cases IBM stock spiked up before retracing to test the trend line and holding support.
IBM daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
