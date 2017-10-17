When are German ZEW surveys and how could they affect EUR/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
German ZEW surveys Overview
The ZEW will release its Economic Sentiment Index for the next six months for Germany, as well as the Current Situation Index at 0900GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions.
The headline economic sentiment index is seen edging higher to 20.0 in October after a 17.0 reading registered in September. While the current situation sub-index is also expected to improve to 89.0 versus 87.9 booked previously.
How could affect EUR/USD?
A positive headline reading may rescue the EUR bulls, sending the EUR/USD closer to 1.1800 levels. However, if the readings disappoint, the rate could drop back towards mid-1.17s.
Jim Langlands at FX CHarts noted: “EurUsd was choppy but has finished the day looking a little bit heavy, closing towards the bottom end of the day’s 1.1780/1.1820 range. The ZEW, EU CPI and the US Industrial Production will be the drivers today, but with the short term momentum indicators looking a bit soft we might expect further downside momentum, possibly towards 1.1700. The topside looks capped at 1.1820 and selling rallies is preferred.”
Key notes
EUR/USD headed to 1.1750 on political uncertainty, ZEW eyed
About German ZEW Surveys
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.