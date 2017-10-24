When are German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

By Dhwani Mehta

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview

Amongst the Euro are economies, the PMI reports from Germany and Eurozone as an entire bloc hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the markets as well.

The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI shows 57.8 for October, slightly lower than the 58.1 recorded a month ago, and the Eurozone services sector is also expected to inch lower to 55.6 vs. 55.8 booked in September.

The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany is expected to tick lower to 60.2, when compared to the final 60.6 result booked previously. While, the index for the services sector is expected to remain unchanged at 55.6 in September.

How could affect EUR/USD?

A positive surprise in the manufacturing PMI reports could offer extra legs to the ongoing bullish momentum in EUR/USD, which would lift the rate closer towards 1.1800 levels, beyond which 1.1850/58 (psychological levels/ 50-DMA) could be tested, paving way for a test of 1.1875/82 (Oct 13 & 12 tops). 

On the flip side, if the readings show a big-than expected drop, the spot could drop back to the key support zone near 1.1730, below which 1.1700 (round number) could be tested.

Key notes

About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.

GMT
Event
Vol.
Actual
Consensus
Previous
Monday, Oct 23
12:00
5.4%
5.6%
5.4% Revised from 5.5%
12:30
0.17
-0.10
-0.37 Revised from -0.31
12:30
0.5%
0.5%
1.5%
14:00
-1.0
-1.1
-1.2
15:30
1.245%
 
1.240%
15:30
1.105%
 
1.090%
Tuesday, Oct 24
00:30
52.5
53.1
52.9
06:00
4.7%
 
4.2%
06:00
8.7%
 
8.6%
06:00
4.0%
 
3.8%
06:45
 
110
110
07:00
 
 
8.9%
07:00
 
56.0
56.1
07:00
 
56.9
57.0
07:00
 
57.0
57.1
07:30
 
57.5
57.7
07:30
 
55.6
55.6
07:30
 
60.2
60.6
08:00
 
 
€2.53B
08:00
 
6.9%
7.0%
08:00
 
57.8
58.1
08:00
 
55.6
55.8
08:00
 
56.5
56.7
12:30
 
 
0.9%
12:30
 
 
€-142B
12:55
 
 
-1.4%
12:55
 
 
3.6%
13:00
 
0.16%
0.28%
13:00
 
0.62%
0.34%
13:00
 
 
-3.5
13:45
 
53.5
53.1
13:45
 
55.6
55.3
13:45
 
 
54.8
14:00
 
17
19
15:30
 
 
0.995%
17:00
 
 
1.462%
19:00
 
 
$-1.083M
20:30
 
 
-7.13M
21:45
 
 
4.8%
21:45
 
 
-0.2%
21:45
 
 
70%
Wednesday, Oct 25
00:30
 
2.0%
1.9%
00:30
 
2.0%
1.8%
00:30
 
0.8%
0.2%
00:30
 
0.5%
0.5%
06:00
 
 
1.53
n/a
 
 
101.8
08:00
 
115.2
115.2
08:00
 
123.5
123.6
08:00
 
107.3
107.4
08:00
 
 
4%
08:00
 
 
-0.3%
08:00
 
 
0.2%
08:00
 
 
10.1%
08:00
 
 
5.7%
08:00
 
 
28
08:30
 
41.800K
41.807K
08:30
 
0.3%
0.3%
08:30
 
1.4%
1.5%
08:30
 
0.4%
0.5%
n/a
 
 
0.44%
11:00
 
 
3.6%
11:30
 
 
79%
11:30
 
 
111.6
11:30
 
 
6%
12:30
 
0.5%
0.5% Revised from 0.2%
12:30
 
1.0%
2.0% Revised from 1.7%
13:00
 
0.4%
0.2%
13:00
 
0.1%
0.3%
13:00
 
0.3%
0.4%
14:00
 
0.555M
0.560M
14:00
 
-0.9%
-3.4%
14:00
 
 
14:00
 
1%
1%
14:00
 
 
14:30
 
-2.500M
-5.731M
15:15
 
 
17:00
 
 
1.911%
17:00
 
 
8.25%
21:45
 
$-900M
$-1,235M
21:45
 
$4.88B
$4.92B
21:45
 
$-2.706B
$-3.200B
21:45
 
$3.90B
$3.69B
23:00
 
 
0.6%
23:00
 
 
2.7%
23:50
 
0.9%
0.8%
23:50
 
 
¥269.7B
23:50
 
 
¥840.7B
Thursday, Oct 26
24h
 
 
00:30
 
 
-5.7%
00:30
 
 
-0.1%
06:00
 
10.8
10.8
n/a
 
 
4.2%
07:00
 
 
4.2%
07:30
 
 
-0.5%
07:30
 
 
-5.4B
07:45
 
 
08:00
 
 
115.5
08:00
 
 
110.4
08:00
 
 
2.5%
08:00
 
 
4.8%
08:00
 
5%
5%
n/a
 
 
2.19%
09:30
 
 
4.2%
09:30
 
 
0.4%
10:00
 
 
42%
11:45
 
0%
0%
11:45
 
-0.4%
-0.4%
12:30
 
 
1.888M
12:30
 
 
222K
12:30
 
 
0.9%
12:30
 
 
$-62.94B
12:30
 
 
13:00
 
 
$-1.283B
13:00
 
 
$-2.732B
n/a
 
 
$427B
13:30
 
 
$-302B
14:00
 
 
-3.1%
14:00
 
 
-2.6%
14:30
 
 
51B
14:30
 
 
15:00
 
 
22
n/a
 
 
17:00
 
 
2.13%
21:00
 
 
107.7
23:30
 
0.5%
0.5%
23:30
 
 
0.5%
23:30
 
 
0%
23:30
 
 
0.7%
23:30
 
0.8%
0.7%
23:30
 
 
0.2%
Friday, Oct 27
00:01
 
 
105.8
00:30
 
 
0.5%
00:30
 
 
1.7%
n/a
 
 
02:30
 
 
2.2%
06:00
 
2.5%
2.1%
06:00
 
0.4%
0.0%
06:00
 
 
23.7
06:45
 
102
101
07:00
 
 
1.6%
07:15
 
 
07:30
 
 
2.8%
07:30
 
 
-0.1%
10:00
 
 
1.4%
10:00
 
 
0.1%
10:00
 
 
-4.2%
10:00
 
 
4.7%
n/a
 
 
8.5%
11:30
 
 
6.9%
11:30
 
 
$400.3B
12:30
 
1.3%
1.0%
12:30
 
2.6%
3.1%
12:30
 
 
0.3%
12:30
 
1.2%
0.9%
14:00
 
96.0
101.1
17:00
 
 
736
19:30
 
 
$161.9K
19:30
 
 
429.5K
19:30
 
 
$200.7K
19:30
 
 
£5K
19:30
 
 
¥-101.3K
19:30
 
 
€90.5K
19:30
 
 
$61.8K
Saturday, Oct 28
24h
 
 
24h
 
 
24h
 
 

 

