When are Eurozone flash CPIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
Eurozone CPI flash estimate Overview
Eurostat will publish the euro zone's inflation first estimate for August at 09.00GMT today. Consumer prices are expected to show a slight increase to 1.4% on a yearly basis, following a 1.3% reading seen previously. While the core figures are expected to edge lower to 1.2% in the reported month.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 40 pips in deviations up to 1.5 to -3, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 50 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
If the CPI print comes weaker-than-expected, it would extend the corrective slide in EUR/USD back towards 1.1850 levels. On the other hand, a positive reading could provide extra legs to the pullback in the Euro, which could help the rate to sustain above 1.19 handle.
All eyes are on the Fed most preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE price index for fresh USD price direction, especially after the US Q2 GDP growth rate came in much better-than market expectations.
Key notes
Eurozone: Focus on inflation figures – Danske Bank
Eurozone: HICP to edge a bit higher to 1.5% y/y in August – TDS
About Eurozone CPI flash estimate
The Euro Zone CPI released by the Eurostat captures the changes in the price of goods and services. The CPI is a significant way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation in the Euro Zone. Generally, a high reading anticipates a hawkish attitude which will be positive (or bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.