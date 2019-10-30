When are China’s official PMI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?

Early on Thursday, China Federation of Logistic and Purchasing will release October month’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers around 12 pm Sydney/01 am GMT. Considering the high importance that the catalyst carries for the AUD/USD pair, considering the fact that China is Australia’s largest customer, traders will be keenly observant of the outcome for fresh Aussie moves.
Expectations favor a mild improvement in the Chinese data with the NBS Manufacturing PMI likely being unchanged at 49.8 while Non-Manufacturing PMI is expected to rise from 53.7 to 53.9.
Westpac anticipates no major change in data as its latest report says:
China’s official Oct manufacturing and services PMIs are seen at 49.8 and 53.6 respectively (12pm Syd/9am local).
On the other hand, TD Securities provide details while saying:
We expect China's official manufacturing PMI to edge higher to 49.9 in October from 49.8 previously. The US-China trade ceasefire will have helped to put a floor under the PMIs. China appears to have opened the credit taps further over recent weeks, with monetary aggregates accelerating, giving more support to manufacturers via easing liquidity pressures. Finally, although the CNY has strengthened vs. USD it has weakened to multi-year lows on a trade-weighted basis (CFETS), a factor that will provide another source of relief to manufacturers.
How could they affect AUD/USD?
Considering the recently upbeat data from Australia following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s hawkish statements, Aussie buyers will look for a manufacturing PMI reading above 50.00 mark to stay positive. In the absence of which sellers will highlight doubts concerning the trade deal between the United States (US) and China to trim the latest gains.
Technically, July 10 low of 0.6910 holds the gate for the AUD/USD pair’s further run-up towards a 200-day Simple Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.6957. However, a sustained downside below 0.6900 could keep last week’s top of 0.6885 and the 100-day SMA level of 0.6850 on the sellers’ watch-list.
Key Notes
AUD/USD pulls back from three-month high ahead of Aussie Building Permits, China PMI
AUD/USD Analysis: at fresh October highs ahead of critical Chinese data
About the China NBS Manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) studies business conditions in the Chinese manufacturing sector. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction. As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.
About the China Non-Manufacturing PMI
The official non-manufacturing PMI, released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), is based on a survey of about 1,200 companies covering 27 industries including construction, transport and telecommunications. It's the level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry and if it's above 50.0 indicates industry expansion, below indicates contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro approaching the October highs post-Fed
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). The Fed cut interest rates by 25 bps as widely expected.
GBP/USD: 1-week-old rising channel caps recent recovery
GBP/USD stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a fortnight old run-up. The upper line of the channel restricts pair’s latest rise amid neutral RSI conditions.
USD/JPY: Bulls defend the 108.80s despite Fed related pull-back
USD/JPY has been up to test the confluence of the 21 and 50-hour moving averages, however, the pair consolidates in the main following a vicious spike overnight on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed
Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut.
BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus
If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.