What's next in store after phase one of US-China trade deal – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts note that the US and China both announced on Friday that a phase-one deal had been reached, which marked a shift from escalation to de-escalation.
Key Quotes
“While this is good news, the unorthodox process of the announcement and the mixed signals from each side suggest that things are not smooth behind the scene.”
“The next thing to watch for is the finalisation of the legal text and signing in early January. Then the two sides move on to phase-two, which will prove more difficult.”
“With the US election getting closer, however, we do not expect to see another round of escalation in 2020. But we should expect some bumps on the road, still.”
GBP/USD catches fresh bids, regains1.3400 ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD recovers nearly 90-pips from Friday’s NY low of 1.3306 but faces stiff resistance at 1.3400. Brexit optimism to keep the sentiment lifted around the pound. The focus remains on the UK Markit Preliminary PMIs ahead of BOE.
EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on D1, flash PMIs eyed
EUR/USD created a bearish inverted hammer candle on Friday, establishing 1.12 as key resistance. A bearish hammer reversal would be confirmed if the spot closes Monday below 1.1102. Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to avoid a bearish close.
Week Ahead – Phase-one trade deal and UK election aftermath
The US dollar remains at a critical juncture as Fed policy will be on hold for the foreseeable future and as we start to see an economic rebound come out of Europe. The world’s largest and strongest economy is likely to start to see economic growth slow in the fourth quarter.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
USD/JPY clings to modest gains, just below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous session's trading range.