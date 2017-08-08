What's in store for rest of the day? No Fed speakers, but . . . - UOB

What's in store for rest of the day? No Fed speakers, but . . . - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group that there are no Fed Reserve speakers on both 8 and 9 August but...
Key Quotes:
"... we do have Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Fin Markets) Chris Kent giving a Bloomberg address in Sydney on Wednesday while the key central bank policy decision where the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged on the back of softer-than expected 2Q inflation outcome.
Oil market’s attention will remain on the 2nd day of the planned meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC (mainly to discuss compliance with the the deal to cut production) in Abu Dhabi, co-chaired by Kuwait and Russia."
