What you should know about swing trading with Wyckoff accumulation — M, DDOG, OPEN [Video]

EUR/USD battles key resistance around 1.1650 as DXY pokes three-week low
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.1650, well off the three-week highs. The US dollar drops for sixth day despite firmer US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI, Fed/ECB policymakers’ comments eyed for fresh cues.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.3800 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD stays on the front foot above 1.3800 heading into the critical UK CPI release. The pair cheers US dollar weakness and BOE rate hike bets amid fresh Brexit optimism. The annualized UK inflation is seen steady at 3.2% while the Core CPI is likely to ease to 3.0% in September.
Gold’s bullish potential appears limited amid bear cross, firmer yields
Gold price snapped a two-day downtrend on Tuesday and rallied as high as $1785 before reversing sharply to finish the day with moderate gains at $1769. In doing so, gold price recovered Monday’s losses while defending the critical short-term 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1761.
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
UK September CPI Inflation Preview: Will rising price pressures boost British pound?
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, October 20. Investors expect the CPI to stay unchanged on a yearly basis at 3.2%.