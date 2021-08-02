What you need to know before Investing in INARI, FRONTKN, UWC, HENGYUAN, KAB, D&O [Video]

In this video, I go over and answer some questions & analyzed charts from my Telegram Group members including INARI, FRONTKN, UWC, HENGYUAN, KAB, D&O to spot the direction, target price, any potential unusual behaviors and any potential entry as explained in my trading plan. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:30 INARI (INARI AMERTRON BERHAD)
- 1:55 FRONTKN (FRONTKEN CORPORATION BHD)
- 2:26 UWC (UWC BERHAD)
- 6:25 HENGYUAN (HENGYUAN REFINING COMPANY BERHAD)
- 10:16 KAB (KEJURUTERAAN ASASTERA BERHAD)
- 14:33 D&O (D & O GREEN TECHNOLOGIES BERHAD)
- 18:45 CGS CIMB report on transactions of institutions of a stock
