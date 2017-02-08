Analysts at UOB Group explained the recent developments surrounding NZ's job market and global dairy trade.

"New Zealand’s labor market soured in the second quarter, with employers shedding jobs for the first time in two years. Overall employment declined 0.2% in the June quarter, following a gain of 1.2% in the first quarter. The jobless rate fell 0.1 point to 4.8%, as expected, as workforce participation declined. The participation rate fell to 70% on the quarter from 70.6% previously. That was unchanged from the previous quarter.

Prices in the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, the 3rd sale of the 2017/18 season, fell 1.6% following a 0.2% increase at the previous sale. Whole Milk Powder prices rose 1.3% following a 0.3% decline previously, although Skim Milk Powder prices declined 3.0%. There was a significant correction in butter prices which fell 4.9% after notable strength during the past few months."