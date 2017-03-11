What has changed in EM - BBH

Marc Chandler, Global Head of Currency Strategy at Brown Brothers, shares his views on the emerging markets, with key quotes found below.

Russia’s Finance Ministry announced plans to increase its dollar purchases in November. It plans to spend RUB5.8 bln ($99 mln) a day buying dollars, up sharply from RUB3.5 bln per day in October. The ruble was already weakening in recent weeks, so the announcement suggests that officials would like an even weaker currency.

Bahrain has reportedly asked its Gulf allies for financial assistance. Press reports suggest Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE were approached. Those countries apparently responded with requests for Bahrain to get its finances under control in return for aid.

S&P upgraded Argentina a notch to B+ with stable outlook. The agency noted that “The rating action reflects greater confidence about the government’s political capacity to continue pursuing its economic agenda, resulting in more predictable economic policy and governance.” We agree, as the upgrade brings it into line with our own sovereign ratings model.

Brazil raised BRL6.15 bln ($1.9 bln) by auctioning off the rights to explore 6 of the 8 deep-water oil blocks in the so-called pre-salt area. Ten foreign oil companies submitted winning bids. The government forecasts $36 bln of investment to extract the oil, and expects to receive $130 bln in taxes and royalties during the life of the projects.

Venezuela bowed to the inevitable, announcing that it would have to restructure its debt. This is the first major EM sovereign debt restructuring since Argentina back in the early 2000s, yet it has felt like watching a slow-motion train wreck. While we see limited contagion for the rest of EM, the news does underscore the fact that bad governance has consequences.