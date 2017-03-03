What could prevent a March hike? - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank look ahead to the possibility of a Fed hike this month.

Key Quotes:

"Note that in June 2016 markets had been prepared for a hike by the FOMC as well, but then one bad Employment Report only shortly before the meeting derailed that plan.

This could happen again this month, as the next Employment Report will be published on March 10, only a few days before the FOMC meeting on March 14-15.

Another scenario is a severe market correction to the Trump rally in the first half of March.

This would call into question the Fed’s upbeat assessment of the markets and the economic outlook, and revoke the market’s invitation for a free lunch that Yellen so eagerly accepted today."

