What Austria's election says about Europe's political landscape - RTRS

Reuters out with the key takeaways from the weekend’s Austrian elections, citing:

Early projections showed the center-right People's Party (OVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, had won the most votes in Austria, with about 31%.

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) was vying with the center-left Social Democrats (SPO) for second place, with both parties between 26-27%.

Kurz could now look to form a coalition with the FPO, which was last part of a government in Austria between 2000 and 2005.