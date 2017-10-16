What Austria's election says about Europe's political landscape - RTRS

What Austria's election says about Europe's political landscape - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the key takeaways from the weekend’s Austrian elections, citing:
Early projections showed the center-right People's Party (OVP), led by Sebastian Kurz, had won the most votes in Austria, with about 31%.
The Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) was vying with the center-left Social Democrats (SPO) for second place, with both parties between 26-27%.
Kurz could now look to form a coalition with the FPO, which was last part of a government in Austria between 2000 and 2005.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.