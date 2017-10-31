What are the key risk factors ahead? - ANZ

What are the key risk factors ahead? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted the forthcoming key events and risk factors for the coming session this week.
Key Quotes:
"The BoE, FOMC, Fed chair announcement, tax reform details, perhaps more Mueller-inquiry related headlines, together with some key US data (ISM, payrolls) are all on the calendar for the next few days."
"It is hardly surprising then that markets were relatively quiet overnight (outside of perhaps some month-end positioning) as they draw a collective breath and prepare for what could be a volatile few days."
