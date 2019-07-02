WH trade advisor Navarro: Hope Fed will lower interest rates going forward

Additional comments from White House trade advisor Peter Navarro continue to cross the wires, via Reuters, as he speaks in an interview with CNBC. Below are some key quotes.

"I hope the Fed will lower interest rates going forward."

"U.S. policy toward Huawei and 5G has not changed, Huawei remains on the entity list."

"Selling a small amount of chips to Huawei is small in the scheme of things."

The greenback seems to be ignoring these comments with the US Dollar Index erasing its daily losses and turning flat on the day at 96.80 in the last minutes.