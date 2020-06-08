WH spokeswoman: US heading in positive direction on coronavirus even as economy reopens

"The US is heading in a positive direction on coronavirus even as the economy reopens," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said during the daily press briefing on Monday.

"Coronavirus new cases have stabilized and many new cases are due to proactive monitoring," the spokeswoman further added. Regarding coronavirus relief packages, McEnany reiterated that President Trump was open to another one.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to push higher after these comments. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.23% on the day and the S&P 500 was gaining 0.82% at 3,220 points.