WH spokeswoman: Trump has no interest in renegotiating China trade deal

US President Donald Trump has no interest in renegotiating the trade deal with China, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News on Tuesday.

On Monday, several news outlets reported that China wanted to reevaluate the terms of the phase-one trade deal with the US.

Market reaction

US stock index futures pulled away from session highs in the last hour. Ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% on a daily basis, suggesting that major equity indexes could start the day modestly higher.