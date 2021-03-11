WH Press Secretary Psaki: Pres. Biden still seeking to make the child tax credit permanent

Speaking with US media on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden is still looking to make the child tax credit permanent.
Key quotes
"I promise you: he sees the benefit of the child tax credit" when asked if he'll push to extend it.
"We're not sure everybody knows they can benefit from it, and how."
developing story ....
