WH Press Sec: Threshold for direct payments under COVID-19 bill still being negotiated

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that Congress will decide the threshold for direct payments under the COVID-19 aid bill and added that negotiations are ongoing, as reported by Reuters.

Psaki further noted that she expects the House mark up of the relief legislation to track closely to US President Joe Biden's plan while having some tweaks.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.43% on a daily basis at 3,903.