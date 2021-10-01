WH Press Sec Psaki: We are closer to agreement than ever after infrastructure bill fails to come to House vote

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday, “we are closer to agreement than ever after the infrastructure bill fails to come to House vote.”
Psaki’s comments come after the US House delayed the infrastructure bill vote on Thursday, with the House likely to return on Friday for another attempt at the vote.
Earlier on, US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had said she is still working towards reaching an agreement around the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.
Market reaction
The risk-off mood remains at full steam in Friday’s Asian trading, as the S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% on the day while the US dollar index adds 0.07% to trade around 94.30, as of writing.
