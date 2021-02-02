WH Press Sec. Psaki: Reconciliation package is a path to achieve that end

US President Biden told GOP senators that he hopes the rescue plan can pass with Bipartisan support, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made some upbeat remarks on the covid relief aid.
Reconciliation package is a path to achieve that end, Psaki added.
This comes after President Biden and the Republican senators met to discuss the compromise package.
Republican Senator Susan Collins said: “The frank and useful discussion had no breakthroughs. I wouldn’t say that we came together on a package tonight.”
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the plan to file a fiscal-year 2021 budget measure in the Senate and House, saying it would allow Congress to fast-track a coronavirus package for passage by both chambers, per Reuters.
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is buoyed by the renewed US-China optimism and hopes of a likely US fiscal stimulus sooner.
The S&P 500 futures rally 0.55% while the US dollar index drops 0.15% on the day.
