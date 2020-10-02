WH official: Trump is not incapacitated, VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife both tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House official announced on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's condition, the official noted that Trump is "not incapacitated" and added that he will continue to work from his residence.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were down 1.58% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 93.76.