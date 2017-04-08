WH Eco. Advisor Cohn: Comprehensive tax bill to be completed in early fall - BBG

WH Eco. Advisor Cohn: Comprehensive tax bill to be completed in early fall - BBGBy Eren Sengezer
During an interview with the Bloomberg TV, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said that the Trump administration’s timetable of getting a comprehensive tax bill completed was “early in the fall.”
Key quotes:
- My No. 1 priority for now until the end of the year is taxes. My second priority is taxes. And if you’re confused, my third priority is taxes
- We’ve got to get in line with the rest of the world, we’ve got to entice capital to be invested in the United States
- The U.S. must cut its corporate tax rate by at least a third to compete with other developed countries
- We cannot be substantially higher than the OECD average tax rate out there
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.