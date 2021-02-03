WH: Democratic senators agree on need to move swiftly to get $1,400 to Americans

The White House said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden and Democratic senators agreed on the need to move swiftly to get $1,400 to Americans, as reported by Reuters.

"Biden and Democrats agreed to make the process as bipartisan as possible," the White House noted.

Market reaction

The market mood continues to improve in the late American session. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.16% on a daily basis at 30,737 and the S&P 500 Index was gaining 0.45% at 3,843.