WH confirms that Pres. Biden has accepted to meet Pres. Putin in principal, so long as there is no invasion

US president Joe Biden will participate in the G7 meeting this Thursday, the White House confirms, and also that the president will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in principle, so long that there is no invasion of Ukraine. No date has been confirmed with Putin so far, the White House spokesman said.

The official also said, however, that the US is prepared to impose swift and severe consequences if Russia invades, adding that Russia appears to continue preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

Gold falls under pressure

Markets are jittery on the headlines with gold falling into the 4-hour consolidation area, as forecasted as follows:

''The 4-hour chart shows that the price is poised for a possible break to the downside considering the deceleration of the correction. A break of $1,890 could be on the cards for the opening sessions to open the way to the daily chart's 38.2% Fibo near $1,880.''

In the live 4-hour chart above, the price is struggling to get and stay above the resistance and is now bleeding out towards prior lows with the support area near $1,890 pulling it in.