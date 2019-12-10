WH Chief of Staff Mulvaney: Trajectory toward phase one China trade deal “pretty good”

Speaking at an event organized by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the trajectory toward a phase one trade deal with China was "pretty good."

Earlier in the day, the WSJ reported that sides were planning to delay the December 15 tariff hike.

Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was able to turn positive on the day in the last hour on the back of renewed trade optimism, major equity indexes in the US stay in the negative territory in the early trade.