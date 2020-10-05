WH Chief of Staff Meadows: There is potential for a COVID-19 aid deal

During an interview with Fox Business Network on Monday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that there is potential for a COVID-19 aid deal, as reported by Reuters. "The Trump administration is committed to getting a COVID-19 aid bill done, wants to move expeditiously but also be fiscally responsible," Meadows added.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's condition, Meadows said that they continue to see improvements and noted that doctors will decide whether to discharge Trump later on Monday.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.65% on the day at 3,360.