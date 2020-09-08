WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Optimistic there will be a COVID-19 bill before election

During an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that he is optimistic there will be an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus bill before the US presidential election on November 3rd.

Market reaction

This comment doesn't seem to be helping market sentiment improve. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 1.25% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open sharply lower. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was up 0.32% on the day at 93.36.