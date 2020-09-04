WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Looking at banning more Chinese apps over national security

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One late Thursday, White House (WH) Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that President Donald Trump’s administration is mulling banning more Chinese apps “that might collect personal information and have potential national security risk,” per CNBC.

Meadows, however, did not mention specific apps that could be blocked.

Last month, Trump caught hold of Tencent, owner of popular Chinese messaging app WeChat, and TikTok owner ByteDance through executive orders on Aug. 6 banning transactions with both firms.

Market reaction

Markets are little affected by the above comments, as a sense of caution prevails ahead of the all-important US NFP report

AUD/USD consolidates its bounce from weekly lows of 0.7251 while trading flat at 0.7270. The S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% to hover around 3450, at the press time.