WH adviser Navarro: Trump to sign order to increase content threshold for US-made iron and steel

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that President Trump will sign an executive order on Monday seeking to increase the domestic content threshold to qualify as America-made iron and steel, per Reuters.

It's unclear how this development will impact the markets. In fact, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day with small gains. However, the S&P 500 Industrial and Materials indexes, on the other hand, were both posting small losses on a daily basis.