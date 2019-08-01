WH adviser Navarro: Tariffs are good, worked beautifully with China

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that tariffs have worked 'beautifully' with China and that they were 'good.' Commenting on the high-level negotiations that took place earlier this week in Shanghai, Navarro said that talks with China were constructive.

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the market sentiment. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures is up 0.16% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to stage a modest recovery on Thursday.